Analysts Set Chiasma Inc (CHMA) Price Target at $10.95

Shares of Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHMA shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chiasma in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Chiasma in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Chiasma in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Chiasma in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.84 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. 148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,976. The stock has a market cap of $192.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.57. Chiasma has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 51.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 20.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 42.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 97,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 42.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 324,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 97,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

