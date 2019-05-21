Analysts Expect Pulmatrix Inc (PULM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) to report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. Pulmatrix reported earnings of ($1.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.73) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pulmatrix.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PULM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $1.04 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $8.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

