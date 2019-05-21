Analysts Expect CSS Industries Inc (CSS) to Post $0.08 EPS

Shares of CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CSS Industries an industry rank of 156 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSS Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSS Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of CSS Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.48 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSS. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CSS Industries in the first quarter worth $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CSS Industries by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CSS Industries by 50.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CSS Industries by 59.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSS Industries by 130.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSS Industries stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,867. CSS Industries has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72.

About CSS Industries

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

