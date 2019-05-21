Analysts Anticipate Chanticleer Holdings (BURG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) to post $11.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chanticleer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.73 million. Chanticleer posted sales of $10.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chanticleer will report full-year sales of $43.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.65 million to $45.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $49.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chanticleer.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.35 million. Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Chanticleer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Chanticleer in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chanticleer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanticleer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Chanticleer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BURG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 116,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.65. Chanticleer has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

