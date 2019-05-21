Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) to Announce $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Brinker International reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $839.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.69.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 800 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.05 per share, with a total value of $33,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of EAT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,565. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

