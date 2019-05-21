American Money Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

American Money Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 35,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $38.18.

