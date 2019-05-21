Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $731,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 55,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,677 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 62.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 182,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 70,237 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $4,478,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 244,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.70.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $146,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $523,338.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $67,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $1,871,962. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

