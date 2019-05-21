Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Holdings Increased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 97.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,027,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,643,016,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273,995 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 86,154.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,789,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,492,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,263,651,000 after purchasing an additional 246,674 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,512,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,739,550,000 after purchasing an additional 202,765 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,380.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,361.50.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.90, for a total value of $42,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,445.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $85,245.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,083.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 817 shares of company stock worth $974,730. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,138.25. 11,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,757. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $806.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.51 by $1.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $36.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

