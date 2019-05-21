Alpha Quant Advisors LLC Sells 874 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Alpha Quant Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 56,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $910,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,861.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bikash Koley sold 10,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $301,213.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,218. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.15.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

