Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 3,069 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 42.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 29,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

