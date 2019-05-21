Aegion (AEGN) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEGN. ValuEngine upgraded Aegion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

AEGN stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.87. Aegion has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.85 million. Aegion had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aegion news, SVP Stephen P. Callahan sold 3,419 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $71,799.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aegion by 207.0% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 153.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Aegion during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

