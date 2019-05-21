Acorn International (ATV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Acorn International stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.63. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028. Acorn International has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $38.86.

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform.

