Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abbott exited first quarter 2019 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues figures. We are optimistic about the strong and consistent performance by the company’s EPD and Medical Devices segments on an organic basis. The company has been hogging the limelight within Diabetic Care on growth with FreeStyle Libre. Within Structural Heart, worldwide strong uptake of MitraClip improves further following the FDA approval of its upgraded version. This apart, synergies from Alere consolidation in the form of revenues from Rapid Diagnostics have been driving growth. Abbott's emerging market performance has been promising. Abbott has been outperforming the industry over the past year. On the flip side, sluggish Rhythm Management arm in the United States continues to dent growth. Increasing currency headwinds to some extent dented Abbott’s international performance in the last-reported quarter.”

ABT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.30.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $75.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $80.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $95,394.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 82,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $5,791,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,650,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,643 shares of company stock worth $42,471,501 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,136.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 309 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

