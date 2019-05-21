88,279 Shares in eBay Inc (EBAY) Acquired by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 88,279 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000. eBay makes up about 1.8% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 270,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 69,226 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,327,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of eBay to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.12.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 14,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $541,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,160.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 89,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,453,719.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,521,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,517. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

