7,095 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Purchased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 4,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $239,630.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,222 shares of company stock worth $21,764,784. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.16.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

