5,850 Shares in Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,637,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,290,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,721,000 after purchasing an additional 81,296 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 526,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 327,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,779,000 after acquiring an additional 86,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Madison Square Garden from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden from $383.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.83.

NYSE MSG opened at $303.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.56. Madison Square Garden Co has a one year low of $240.33 and a one year high of $330.00.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.06 million. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Co will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/5850-shares-in-madison-square-garden-co-msg-acquired-by-griffin-asset-management-inc.html.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.