51job (JOBS) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JOBS. Citigroup cut shares of 51job from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie cut shares of 51job from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.19. 51job has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $114.63.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $162.97 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in 51job during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in 51job during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 51job by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 51job during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in 51job during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

