$491.48 Million in Sales Expected for Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) will report $491.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $476.43 million and the highest is $505.40 million. Mercadolibre reported sales of $335.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.19 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $387.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.07.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $572.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,749. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -698.72 and a beta of 2.14. Mercadolibre has a 12 month low of $257.52 and a 12 month high of $596.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 120 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $414.14 per share, with a total value of $49,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 9.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,408,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 247,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,408,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

