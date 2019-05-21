$443.75 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International Inc (TWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) will announce sales of $443.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $449.50 million. Titan International posted sales of $428.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). Titan International had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWI. Sidoti set a $10.00 price target on shares of Titan International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Titan International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Titan International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Titan International by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 399,636 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Titan International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Titan International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 61,748 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TWI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.75. 4,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.75. Titan International has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.