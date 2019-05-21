4,224 Shares in VF Corp (VFC) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of VF by 23.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of VF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,351,000 after buying an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of VF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 238,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,739,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of VF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 186,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,190,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of VF by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 93,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VF from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of VF stock opened at $90.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $97.00.

In other VF news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $4,373,501.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,016,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

