361 Capital LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Banner Co. (BANR)

361 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BANR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $67.11.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $134.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. Banner had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Banner news, Director Cheryl R. Bishop sold 11,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $759,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven W. Rust sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $26,214.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $62.00 target price on Banner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “361 Capital LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Banner Co. (BANR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/361-capital-llc-has-2-51-million-stake-in-banner-co-banr.html.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.