225,030 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 225,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,174,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,764 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of RAMP stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $56.05. 38,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,638. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $63.23.

In related news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 14,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $872,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

