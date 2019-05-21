20,283 Shares in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RL traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.35. 26,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,634. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $95.63 and a fifty-two week high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Joyce F. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,278 shares in the company, valued at $917,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

