1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (FIF)

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,670. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

