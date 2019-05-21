13D Management LLC Takes $10.01 Million Position in Knowles Corp (KN)

13D Management LLC purchased a new position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 563,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,013,000. Knowles makes up approximately 3.0% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Knowles by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Knowles by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $15.00 target price on Knowles and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 11,629 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,180.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $135,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,890.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,578 shares of company stock worth $45,079 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KN stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. Knowles Corp has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

