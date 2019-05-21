1 North Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Exelon Co. (EXC)

1 North Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,109 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,925,149 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $171,371,000 after purchasing an additional 919,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,314,222 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,375,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,965 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

In other news, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 17,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $846,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $2,667,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,874.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXC opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Exelon had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “1 North Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Exelon Co. (EXC)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/1-north-wealth-services-llc-grows-position-in-exelon-co-exc.html.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.