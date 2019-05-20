Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $172,000 Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACAD. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,222.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

ACAD opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.17.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.05). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.10% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

