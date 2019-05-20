Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $157,000 Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,696 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $127,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Siegal acquired 7,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,644.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,500 shares of company stock worth $225,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.50 to $13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE CLF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.78. 1,649,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,468,250. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 786.91% and a net margin of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-has-157000-stake-in-cleveland-cliffs-inc-clf.html.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.