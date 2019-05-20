Zacks: Vapotherm Inc (VAPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $25.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.82) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vapotherm an industry rank of 97 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Vapotherm from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NYSE VAPO traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a market cap of $282.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth about $24,464,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth about $7,573,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth about $6,248,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth about $2,984,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 32.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 398,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.