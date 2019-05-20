Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Savara (SVRA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Savara from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on Savara and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Savara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on Savara and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Savara presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.17.

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 15.63, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Savara has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $14.06.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Savara will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 7,500 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jaakko Taneli Jouhikainen sold 7,815 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $70,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,261 shares of company stock worth $744,174 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Savara by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Savara by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Savara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Savara by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

