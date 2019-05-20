Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Malibu Boats (MBUU) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley upgraded Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.83.

Shares of MBUU opened at $39.95 on Thursday. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $199.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5,954.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

