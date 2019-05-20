Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Southwest Airlines have shed more than 9% of their value in the past three months due to headwinds like delayed launch of the Hawaii service, grounding of Boeing 737 MAX jets and the 35-day partial government shutdown. Southwest Airlines, which has 34 Boeing 737 MAX jets in its fleet, extended the grounding period of such jets from May end, announced previously, through Aug 5. Flight cancellations due to the grounding are not only increasing passengers' harassments but also pushing up costs. The carrier expects second-quarter non-fuel unit costs to increase in the 10.5-12.5% range year over year. The projection compares unfavorably to the 7.4% increase registered in the first quarter. Woes related to capacity overexpansion are also hurting Southwest Airlines. However, we are pleased with the company's efforts to reward its shareholders. The carrier's employee-friendly approach is encouraging as well.”

LUV has been the topic of several other reports. Imperial Capital reissued an in-line rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.64.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 208.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 616 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 107.9% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

