Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northern Trust (NTRS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Northern Trust have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter results reflected high revenues, strong capital position and improved credit metrics. However, rising operating expenses and lower fee income were on the downside. Northern Trust continues to gain from its strong wealth-management operations, along with diversified products. Also, higher interest rates are expected to ease margin pressure and support its top line. Further, its impressive capital-deployment activities continue to enhance shareholders’ confidence. However, despite undertaking cost-saving measures, mounting expenses continue to hurt the company's financials. Moreover, declining loans balance puts the top line under pressure.”

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRS. Vining Sparks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Northern Trust from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $89.93 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.59.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $93.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $115.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

In other news, insider Teresa Parker sold 3,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.