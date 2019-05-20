Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate InterDigital Wireless Inc (IDCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) will post $74.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.50 million and the highest is $75.30 million. InterDigital Wireless reported sales of $69.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full year sales of $300.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.20 million to $306.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $335.45 million, with estimates ranging from $315.20 million to $355.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover InterDigital Wireless.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $68.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.19 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. B. Riley set a $90.00 price target on InterDigital Wireless and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut InterDigital Wireless from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital Wireless presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,114,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,519,000 after purchasing an additional 454,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,421,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $69.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital Wireless has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $85.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 77.35%.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital Wireless (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.