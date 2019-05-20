Zacks: Analysts Expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) to Post -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 999.53% and a negative return on equity of 78.05%. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 614,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $3,768,172.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 55,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 39,712 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,185,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 519,098 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 35,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 2,030,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 153,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $5.64 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $232.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

