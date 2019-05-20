Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) will announce $319.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Integer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $324.10 million. Integer reported sales of $314.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Integer will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Integer had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Integer’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Integer from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

In other news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,214.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jose Antonio Gonzalez sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $825,917.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,147 shares of company stock worth $5,358,962 in the last ninety days. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

ITGR opened at $70.84 on Monday. Integer has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

