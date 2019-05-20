XPO Logistics (XPO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2019 – XPO Logistics had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

5/6/2019 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2019 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – XPO Logistics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00. They wrote, “We rate the shares of Cigna Corp. (CI) Overweight. Our 12-month DCF-based price target is $245. The company has a successful ASO franchise and growing government- sponsored segment. We view the merger with ESRX favorably as the combined company could generate significant synergies and free cash flow. We believe investors have underappreciated the potential acquisition. We continue to believe that CI’s risk/ reward tradeoff is highly compelling. $245 price target is supported by our DCF analysis.””

4/22/2019 – XPO Logistics was given a new $81.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2019 – XPO Logistics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $79.00.

4/5/2019 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2019 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

XPO stock opened at $58.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 12,750,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 76.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,095,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,290,000 after buying an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,997,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,640,000 after buying an additional 721,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,428,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,506,000 after buying an additional 148,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,572,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,697,000 after buying an additional 747,926 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

