Xperi (XPER) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

XPER has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Xperi from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Xperi stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. Xperi has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Xperi had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,785,000 after buying an additional 590,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Xperi by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,171,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,791,000 after purchasing an additional 128,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,171,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,791,000 after purchasing an additional 128,837 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xperi by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,344,000 after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xperi by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 752,622 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

