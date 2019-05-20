Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens raised Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

WY traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,086. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 19,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,286,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,234,000 after acquiring an additional 692,560 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

