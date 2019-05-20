Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Domtar (UFS)

Domtar (NYSE: UFS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2019 – Domtar was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

5/2/2019 – Domtar had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Domtar had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Domtar was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2019 – Domtar was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2019 – Domtar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Domtar expects higher paper shipments in response to elevated demand in 2019. Management anticipates a positive momentum in the paper and pulp markets, driven by healthy demand and strong fundamentals across its portfolio. Domtar will benefit from the margin-improvement plan and new customer wins within the Personal Care Division in the current year. Moreover, the company remains well poised to benefit from its focus on balanced capital-deployment approach. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to, over the past year. However, Domtar's performance will be hurt by rising raw material prices, competitive pressure and unfavorable foreign currency movements.”

Domtar stock opened at $44.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.96. Domtar Corp has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other news, VP Daniel Buron sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $726,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John David Williams sold 50,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $2,677,576.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,348.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,917. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,536,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 3,483.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 877,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 853,435 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 5,973.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after buying an additional 782,433 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 6,186.8% during the first quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 502,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after buying an additional 494,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,923,000 after buying an additional 487,215 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

