Vsync (VSX) Achieves Market Cap of $188,091.00

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, Vsync has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vsync coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Vsync has a market cap of $188,091.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012406 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011051 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002779 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006078 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008910 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00118485 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Vsync

VSX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 168,332,594 coins and its circulating supply is 160,559,294 coins. Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto . Vsync’s official website is vsync.pw

Vsync Coin Trading

Vsync can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vsync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vsync should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vsync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

