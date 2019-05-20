Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 111,071 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Voya Financial were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,628,000 after acquiring an additional 180,667 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,336,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,090,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,902,000 after acquiring an additional 409,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $67,212,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,574,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,666,000 after acquiring an additional 736,112 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.62. 6,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,740. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $55.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Chetlur S. Ragavan sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $114,789.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,897. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patricia J. Walsh sold 6,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $307,404.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,924.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,263. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

