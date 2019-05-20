Vocera Communications (VCRA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $40.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital cut shares of Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Vocera Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.30.

VCRA stock opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.57. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.65 and a beta of 0.24.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 31,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $1,016,064.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,019.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,895. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,489,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

