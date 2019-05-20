Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VSTO. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

VSTO opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $522.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.11.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $515.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

