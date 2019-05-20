Virtusa (VRTU) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $62.00.

VRTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

VRTU opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $58.60.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.91 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.29%. Virtusa’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtusa will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 10,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $518,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,547 shares in the company, valued at $32,412,897. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ranjan Kalia sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $45,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,175 shares of company stock valued at $7,677,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,343,000 after acquiring an additional 55,460 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 999,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after buying an additional 77,337 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 181,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter valued at $7,264,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the fourth quarter valued at $6,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

