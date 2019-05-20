Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $20.10 Million in Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 842,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,104,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 3,012.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 357,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,308,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,913,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,401,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised Myovant Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NYSE:MYOV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 54,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,648. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $883.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

