Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.73. The company had a trading volume of 651,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $144.07 and a one year high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 66.01% and a return on equity of 22.63%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 161 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $26,631.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 2,812 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $525,759.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,293.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,168 shares of company stock worth $14,779,781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.2% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

