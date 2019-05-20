Verify Price Reaches $0.0348 on Exchanges (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, Verify has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Verify token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Radar Relay and COSS. Verify has a market capitalization of $469,558.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verify alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00363727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00783331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00154283 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004589 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Verify Token Profile

Verify launched on November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. The official website for Verify is token.verify.as . Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, COSS, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.