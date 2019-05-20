Veracyte (VCYT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Veracyte stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Veracyte has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 110,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,071,151 shares of company stock valued at $22,808,870. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after buying an additional 910,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 133,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

