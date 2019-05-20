Venator Materials (VNTR) Shares Down 2.6%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) fell 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.49. 9,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 646,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $490.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.96.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.44 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. Venator Materials’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 905,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

